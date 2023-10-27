Hi-Ho, Oh No, Disney's Live-Action Snow White And Pixar's Elio Delayed Until 2025

While no official reason was given for these movies' delays, there are likely a combination of factors at play, including the rising sentiments in support of overworked VFX teams, Hollywood's shutdown in conjunction with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and a muted box office response to the onslaught of franchise movies. Back in February, news broke that Disney and Marvel had plans to slow their TV production timeline down a bit, and with recent releases like "Strange World" and "Pinocchio" coming and going in the blink of an eye, it makes sense for the studio to rearrange its output or maximum audience impact.

Hopefully, the extra time studios have to work on these movies will get them where they need to be — and allow the people working on them to not collapse under the stress of it all. Visual effects workers from all corners of the entertainment industry have recently begun speaking out about the unrealistic expectations and exorbitant amount of pressure that comes with these crowded release schedules, with Marvel's workers voting to unionize after details about their working conditions became public this past summer. This isn't just a Marvel issue, either: similar complaints have also come from productions like Sony's "Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse."

When it does hit theaters, "Snow White" will star "West Side Story" breakout Rachel Zegler and feature a script by Greta Gerwig. "Elio" is written and directed by Adrian Molina, with America Ferrera and Brad Garrett counted among its cast. For now, "Snow White" is set for a March 21, 2025 release while "Elio" will hit theaters on June 13, 2025.