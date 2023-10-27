Hi-Ho, Oh No, Disney's Live-Action Snow White And Pixar's Elio Delayed Until 2025
The release delays just keep coming: a week and some change after news broke that "Deadpool 3" will likely not make its original release date, Disney has officially announced that several other major 2024 titles will be shifted to later dates. Among them are the extraterrestrial Pixar flick "Elio" and Disney's latest live-action effort, "Snow White." Meanwhile, the Jonathan Majors-led Sundance thriller "Magazine Dreams" has been removed from the release schedule entirely — two days after the actor was told he'll have to stand trial for domestic abuse charges. Two untitled Disney projects and one untitled Pixar project have also been shuffled around, with a February 2024 release moving to April and two 2025 releases falling off the schedule completely.
Both "Elio" and "Disney's Snow White" are being pushed back a whole calendar year, with the former making the jump from March 1, 2024 to June 13, 2025 and the latter no longer set to be the fairest movie of them all on March 22, 2024. Instead, "Snow White" — which you can see an image from above — is set to hit theaters on March 21, 2025, 18 months and a whole presidential election from now. While Disney's live-action reimaginings have been lucrative, they've also been frequently panned by critics for their somewhat soulless approach to once-magical stories. Pixar has also been under scrutiny of late, as recent films like "Lightyear" have failed to take off.
Blockbuster delays have become the new norm
While no official reason was given for these movies' delays, there are likely a combination of factors at play, including the rising sentiments in support of overworked VFX teams, Hollywood's shutdown in conjunction with the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, and a muted box office response to the onslaught of franchise movies. Back in February, news broke that Disney and Marvel had plans to slow their TV production timeline down a bit, and with recent releases like "Strange World" and "Pinocchio" coming and going in the blink of an eye, it makes sense for the studio to rearrange its output or maximum audience impact.
Hopefully, the extra time studios have to work on these movies will get them where they need to be — and allow the people working on them to not collapse under the stress of it all. Visual effects workers from all corners of the entertainment industry have recently begun speaking out about the unrealistic expectations and exorbitant amount of pressure that comes with these crowded release schedules, with Marvel's workers voting to unionize after details about their working conditions became public this past summer. This isn't just a Marvel issue, either: similar complaints have also come from productions like Sony's "Spiderman: Across the Spider-Verse."
When it does hit theaters, "Snow White" will star "West Side Story" breakout Rachel Zegler and feature a script by Greta Gerwig. "Elio" is written and directed by Adrian Molina, with America Ferrera and Brad Garrett counted among its cast. For now, "Snow White" is set for a March 21, 2025 release while "Elio" will hit theaters on June 13, 2025.