True Detective Creator Thinks Some Rust Cohle Fans Missed The Point Of His Character

"When he complains to the sky, who does he think he's complaining to?" Pizzolatto asked at the Austin Film Festival panel. "So there were always these contradictions in him. And I always thought it was a real bummer that certain faction of people who thought, 'This guy is laying down truth.'" Popular characters end up removed from their context all the time, but I can see how it would be particularly troublesome to see one used to justify a deep lack of hope for one's own life. "I was always like, 'Well, if you've ever been in a freshman dorm room, you might hear the same sorts of stuff,'" the writer explained at the festival panel. As someone who admittedly had a "True Detective" themed blog at the time (and, ironically, was a freshman in college), I saw these attitudes firsthand. In my experiences, though, many more fans of the show understood what Pizzolatto was going for and considered Cohle more of a secretly nice weirdo putting up a front.

The days in which Rust Cohle's unbearably grim (and intentionally funny) drivel took over the internet feel like a distant memory now, but "True Detective" is set to return with a fourth season in January. The new storyline takes place in Alaska, stars Jodie Foster, and is showrun, written, and directed by Issa López, director of the acclaimed horror film "Tigers Are Not Afraid." While the show has long-since been an anthology, the first trailer for season 4 shows a glimpse of an eerie symbol that viewers have seen before — way back in season 1. Cohle was right about one thing: time really is a flat circle.