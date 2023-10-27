Trick 'R Treat 2's Script Is 'Really Great,' According To Director Michael Dougherty

Making a movie that turns into a holiday classic is no easy task. What's even harder is to make a classic so primed to be turned into a franchise as "Trick 'r Treat" and just ... stop after one movie. Although it was originally meant to arrive in theaters in October of 2007, Warner Bros. pushed back Michael Dougherty's directorial debut indefinitely. After a successful run at genre film festivals around the world, "Trick 'r Treat" ended up getting unceremoniously dumped two years later on home video. It wasn't until 2022 that the film even got a proper theatrical release.

Still, the film has endured as a staple of Halloween, with fans eager to learn about Dougherty's plans for a sequel — which has been a long time coming. Now, we finally have some solid information that not only is "Trick 'r Treat 2" still happening, but there's been genuine progress in its development. Speaking with Collider, Dougherty confirmed that a sequel to "Trick 'r Treat" is in active development.

"We have a stack of storyboards and a good fat stack of concept art done by Breehn Burns," he said, adding that he's written a script with his "Krampus" collaborators. "We have a really, really great script for a sequel. And I brought in my co-writer from 'Krampus' to do it with me. So Zach Shields and Todd Casey who [did] 'Krampus' with me also helped me write 'Trick 'r Treat Part 2.'"

So, there's a script, storyboards, and concept art. Unfortunately, there's still the matter of the strike due to studios refusing to pay actors fairly. According to Dougherty, the next problem is timing. "The next step, fingers crossed, would be looking at budget, of course, schedule, and all the rest."