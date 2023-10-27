The Killer Trailer Teases David Fincher's Lean, Mean Take On The Hitman Movie

Who doesn't love David Fincher? I did not love "Mank." But I still love David Fincher, and I know you do too. However you feel about that last feature, it's been a while since Fincher had a real consensus banger, and that's the kind of film he's known for. Viewers loved his Netflix series "Mindhunter" (/Film's Valerie Ettenhofer called it "a pristine, pitch-black study of obsession"), but hey, that's television, and Fincher only directed seven out of 19 episodes. Could "The Killer" slingshot Fincher back to the top of the American auteur pyramid, knocking the likes of Paul Thomas Anderson, Steven Soderbergh, Gina Prince-Bythewood, or any of his other Gen X competitors off the top spot?

That remains to be seen. But we do have a new trailer for the film, a follow-up of the trailer Netflix released way back at the end of August. There have been more developments than the mere release of a second trailer since then, too. People have seen the movie. Following the premiere of "The Killer" at the 2023 Venice International Film Festival, we wrote an entire piece rounding up the very best and most mid (there really wasn't any bad) criticism of the film. In his review, /Film's chief critic Chris Evangelista wrote that, "In anyone else's hands, 'The Killer' would be disposable, but Fincher being Fincher, manages to squeeze plenty of life out of this rather simple story."

You can see for yourself in the trailer above.