The Buffy Episode That Left Sarah Michelle Gellar The Most 'Physically Exhausted'

Of all the episodes of "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," one of the most memorable and ambitious has to be the season 4 episode "Hush." A set of horrifying demons come to Sunnydale and steal the voices of the entire town, forcing the Scoobies to take them down while communicating through pantomime. Some of the actors thought that the episode would be a walk in the park — there would be fewer lines to memorize, after all — but it ended up being one of the most challenging episodes of the series.

Season 4 is one of the more aimless seasons of "Buffy" and is often considered to be one of the worst. As a coming-of-age series, Buffy leaving high school was a huge turning point for the show and left controversial series creator Joss Whedon feeling the need to shake things up. When the idea for a silent episode came to him, it seemed like the only way that he could break himself out of a creative rut and save himself from what he described as "hackdom."

"I'd been directing for three years," he recalled in an interview with IGN, "I'd directed, like, ten Buffys, and I was sort of falling into a very predictable visual pattern, which is what TV mostly does. It's radio with faces. I thought if I had no dialogue, I would be forced to tell the story visually. I couldn't fall into over, over, two-shot, because there would be no such thing."

The director was right to go through with it — the episode was a huge hit and all but saved the season from being totally forgettable. However, it was no small feat, and it presented a lot of huge challenges for himself, the cast, and the rest of the crew alike.