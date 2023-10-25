David Fincher Is Glad World War Z 2 Was Cancelled (Because The Last Of Us Is Better)

After "The Last of Us" video game became one of the most acclaimed games of the past decade and was lauded as a game-changer, this year saw its live-action TV adaptation heralded as one of the best video game adaptations, ever. Both are not only fantastic horror stories but gripping dramas with a focus on characters.

The "Last of Us" franchise has become such a game-changing addition to the zombie genre that instead of spawning cheap competitors that cash in on its success, it is actually scaring the competition away. At least one big zombie movie is reportedly no longer happening, in part due to "The Last of Us." Speaking with GQ for the release of "The Killer," David Fincher addressed his long-awaited sequel to "World War Z."

"It was a little like 'The Last of Us,'" Fincher said about his ideas for the canned sequel. "I'm glad that we didn't do what we were doing, because 'The Last of Us' has a lot more real estate to explore the same stuff."

Though details on Fincher's take on "World War Z" are extremely scarce, he did tell GQ what his title sequence would have looked like. "We were going to use the little parasite ... they used it in their title sequence, and in that wonderful opening with the Dick Cavett, David Frost-style talk show."

If you need a reminder, "World War Z" came out in 2013 and starred Brad Pitt as a United Nations investigator traveling the globe to look for a solution to the zombie plague that is ravaging the world. The film ended with Pitt's character finding a possible cure that would let people go unnoticed by the undead.