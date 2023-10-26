The Best TV Shows And Movies Leaving Netflix In November 2023

Streaming has forever changed the way we consume and experience movies and TV. One of the small joys (and anxieties) that has all but disappeared in the streaming era is channel surfing — the joy of discovering something new by chance, and also the pressure of not knowing when you might watch a certain title again.

Except, the essence of channel surfing is still there, in the way streaming platforms remove and add titles every month. The pressure of only having a certain amount of time before a title disappears forever (well, probably not forever) is still there, only you have a month's notice. With October almost over, it is time for another round of movies and shows Netflix is taking off the platform and replacing with new ones. Like with everything streaming-related, there are a lot of soon-to-be-gone shows and movies. So I'm here to help break down the titles you do not want to miss before they leave Netflix in November.