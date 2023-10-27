Cool Stuff: Prey's Gnarly Feral Predator Is Getting A Deadly Hot Toys Figure

Last year, "Prey" totally knocked our socks off as the best movie in the "Predator" franchise since the original 1987 action flick starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and the incredible make-up effects of Stan Winston. Set further in the past than any other "Predator" movie before, "Prey" had the unique challenge of giving the new "Feral Predator" technology that harkened back to the defining traits of the alien hunter's signature gear and creating technology that felt different without being nerfed, so as not to give our Comanche hero Naru (Amber Midthunder) an easy way out. But director Dan Trachtenberg and creature designer Michael Vincent succeeded, and we got an amazing new addition to the Predator roster.

Hot Toys

Now, you can bring the Feral Predator home in all his gnarly glory in the form of a new Hot Toys figure that was just announced by the high-end collectible creator. The new sixth scale Feral Predator figure from "Prey" comes with a newly developed head sculpt with highly detailed rubber hair, interchangeable mandibles with fangs, sculpted lamellar skirt and ankle wraps. But of course, he's also equipped with an incredible assembly of weaponry, including shield, blades, whip, batons in different modes, spear gun and spear, an LED lighted Predator mask, and capsule backpack. Plus, you also get some bones and a newly designed diorama base inspired by Naru's campsite.

Take a closer look at the new Feral Predator figure from Hot Toys below.