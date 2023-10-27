Cool Stuff: Prey's Gnarly Feral Predator Is Getting A Deadly Hot Toys Figure
Last year, "Prey" totally knocked our socks off as the best movie in the "Predator" franchise since the original 1987 action flick starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and the incredible make-up effects of Stan Winston. Set further in the past than any other "Predator" movie before, "Prey" had the unique challenge of giving the new "Feral Predator" technology that harkened back to the defining traits of the alien hunter's signature gear and creating technology that felt different without being nerfed, so as not to give our Comanche hero Naru (Amber Midthunder) an easy way out. But director Dan Trachtenberg and creature designer Michael Vincent succeeded, and we got an amazing new addition to the Predator roster.
Now, you can bring the Feral Predator home in all his gnarly glory in the form of a new Hot Toys figure that was just announced by the high-end collectible creator. The new sixth scale Feral Predator figure from "Prey" comes with a newly developed head sculpt with highly detailed rubber hair, interchangeable mandibles with fangs, sculpted lamellar skirt and ankle wraps. But of course, he's also equipped with an incredible assembly of weaponry, including shield, blades, whip, batons in different modes, spear gun and spear, an LED lighted Predator mask, and capsule backpack. Plus, you also get some bones and a newly designed diorama base inspired by Naru's campsite.
Take a closer look at the new Feral Predator figure from Hot Toys below.
'There was a bear, but there was something else, and it was huge'
When we recently spoke with Dan Trachtenberg about creating the new Feral Predator, here's what he had to say:
"It was a real delicate balance to make sure it still felt very advanced and very beyond earthly capability, seemingly, but also feel prior, too. A lot of the weaponry ideas came from the tit-for-tat, the rock paper scissors of like, "Okay, Comanche had spears. Predator has his Combistick. They might have a net. Predator's got his net. They have knives, and Predator's got his..." It's all of that kind of thinking as starting places. Then, just making things just a little bit cooler than what I've seen before..."
You can read more about "Prey" in our full interview with Trachtenberg over here.
Below is the full list of everything included with the Hot Toys Feral Predator figure from "Prey," which recently got released on 4K Blu-ray disc. Stay tuned to Sideshow Collectibles to see when pre-orders go live for the figure, which is expected to ship between the end of 2024 and early 2025.
The 1/6th scale Feral Predator Collectible Figure specially features:
- Authentic and detailed likeness of Feral Predator in the movie Prey
- One (1) newly developed head sculpt with multiple finely crafted rubber hair
- Two (2) sets of interchangeable mandibles (opened and normal)
- Highly-detailed facial expression with fangs and skin texture
Six (6) pieces of interchangeable hands including:
- One (1) pair of relax hands
- One (1) pair of weapon holding hands
- One (1) pistol holding left hand
- One (1) whip holding right hand
Costume:
- One (1) utility belt with lamellar skirt
- One (1) pair of sculpted ankle wraps
Weapons:
- One (1) shield (attachable to left forearm armor)
- One (1) set of blades (attachable to right forearm gauntlet)
- One (1) collapsed baton
- One (1) extended baton (can be separated)
- One (1) spear gun with spear
- One (1) extended whip
Accessories:
- One (1) LED lighted Predator mask (red light, USB power operated; attachable to head sculpt)
- One (1) capsule backpack
- Two (2) bones (attachable to belt)
- Newly designed camp base themed diorama base