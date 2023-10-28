Rob McElhenney's Moms Inspired It's Always Sunny's Most Bizarrely Profitable Joke

The gang on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are always coming up with schemes to try and make money without really doing any work, but one of those ridiculous ventures actually paid off behind the scenes. In the season 5 episode "Paddy's Pub: Home of the Original Kitten Mittens," the gang all try to come up with different promotional items they can try to sell at a merchandising convention, and the results are as wacky as you might imagine. Charlie (Charlie Day) comes up with the titular kitten mittens, which are little socks a person can put on their cat to muffle the sound of their footsteps, and that gets the whole gang started on ideas ranging from a shotgun that blasts people in the face with liquor to official Paddy's Pub, uh, eggs. It's a jumping-off point, okay?

Mac (Rob McElhenney) comes up with an idea that ends up actually being profitable for the guys — profitable enough that they later use the money made to buy a P. Diddy shrimping vessel in "The Gang Buys a Boat." That idea? Dick towel, a towel that folded over to reveal different-sized male genitalia. It's a crude joke that seems perfectly in line with the gang's sophomoric sense of humor, but the inspiration for it is decidedly more wholesome: McElhenney came up with the idea for the towel when he went on vacation with his moms!