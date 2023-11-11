Warwick Davis' Tongue Gave Wicket One Advantage Over Every Other Star Wars Ewok

Forget Wookiees. Ewoks are the best! No one throw blue milk at me, but as much as I love Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew, Joonas Suotamo), having Ewoks, led by Wicket (Warwick Davis), as the furry creatures in the climactic battle of "Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi" was perfect. If you were a kid when that film came out, adorable angry teddy bears with spears who maybe eat people were just about perfect. Wicket was the first Ewok audiences got to meet when he ran into Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) on the moon of Endor after she crashes.

The thing that worked so well in that very first scene was how animated Wicket looked. He was a fully-realized character, despite the fact that the face of the costume didn't really move any better than something you'd pick up at Party City. From his bouncy walk as he joins Leia on a fallen tree trunk for a snack to his puppy-like head tilting to his vocalizations made him real for any kid who loved "Star Wars." As it turns out, the Wicket costume may have been a bit different from the other Ewok suits, according to Davis's recollections in issue 67 of the Star Wars Insider magazine.