The Fall Of The House Of Usher Pulled Most Of Its Look From An Entirely Different Poe Story

This article contains spoilers for "The Fall of the House of Usher."

It may have been published in 1842, but Edgar Allan Poe's "The Masque of the Red Death" feels uncomfortably topical in the 2020s. The story tells of a fast-spreading disease that devastates a country, and the selfish Prince Prospero who abandons his peasants to their agonizing deaths, corralling a thousand wealthy nobles inside one of his fortresses and throwing a wild masked ball to keep them entertained.

The story was adapted into the second episode of Mike Flanagan's Netflix horror series "The Fall of the House of Usher," which sees Prospero "Perry" Usher organizing an elites-only rave/drug-fueled orgy in a condemned Fortunato Pharmaceuticals factory. Production designer Laurin Kelsey told Bloody Disgusting that of all the many Poe stories woven into the series, "The Masque of the Red Death" was "the one that was probably the most drawn upon from our side, from a production design side and art direction side."

It certainly helps that Poe did everything but draw a blueprint of the "castellated abbey" in which the ball is held, going into exacting detail about the architecture and the color theme of each of the seven apartments contained within. The last of these rooms, where the arrogant Prince Prospero meets his death, is decorated all in black, with an ebony clock counting down the time with "dull, heavy, monotonous clang." Upon each hour, it releases "peculiar" chimes that briefly silence the revelers — an unwelcome reminder, to those who think that wealth and privilege will protect them, that the Red Death is coming for them all.