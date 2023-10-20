Killers Of The Flower Moon's Title Is Key To Understanding The Film

This article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

When you think of a Martin Scorsese movie, the titles are typically matter-of-fact. "Goodfellas" is about a group of, well, goodfellas. "Taxi Driver" is about, you guessed it, a taxi driver. "After Hours" takes place after hours, "Shutter Island" takes place on Shutter Island, and "The Aviator" is about an aviator. Even in instances where titles get a bit more metaphorical, say "The King of Comedy" or "The Wolf of Wall Street," the title is a tongue-in-cheek description of the film's protagonist. Scorsese's latest film is an adaptation of David Grann's book "Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI," and as such, takes its title from the source material. "Killers of the Flower Moon" is based on a historical atrocity committed against the Osage people in the 1920s, one that a majority of people who came through the American education system likely didn't know ever happened.

Originally from the Ohio and Mississippi river valleys, the Osage people had been pushed to Missouri and Kansas by white settlers, and eventually forced to relocate to what we now call Oklahoma as white colonists expanded West. The Osage retained communal mineral rights during the allotment process of the land, which paid handsomely when oil was found under the land. The Osage became the wealthiest people per capita in America, and as to be expected, entitled, racist white people wanted a piece of it, by any means necessary. Scorsese's film centers on the story of Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), an Osage woman married to a white man Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who under the leadership of his uncle William Hale (Robert De Niro), personally carried out or was complicit in the murders of most of her family.

This makes the "killers" part of the title quite obvious, but what of the "flower moon?"