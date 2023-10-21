How Jay Thomas Got His Cheers Character Eddie LeBec Killed Off

"Cheers," 30 years removed from its series finale, remains one of the most important and beloved shows in the history of television. It made several careers and even spawned the most successful spin-off in history with "Frasier," a show that was revived once again recently. The point is that the legacy of "Cheers" is still very much felt today. While many of the central and supporting cast members still benefit from that legacy, there's one who most certainly doesn't: Jay Thomas. The comedian and disc jokey played Eddie, the husband of Rhea Perlman's Carla on the show.

As fans may well recall, Eddie was killed off during "Cheers" season 8 in the episode "Death Takes a Holiday on Ice." But why did the creators decide to kill off Thomas' character? It had to do with public comments he made about Perlman. Thomas himself was responsible for sealing Eddie's fate.

The actor, at the time, hosted a radio show. As explained in legendary TV director James Burrows' book "Directed by James Burrows" (via Page Six), a caller phoned into the show and asked Thomas what it was like being on "Cheers." He replied by saying, "'It's brutal. I have to kiss Rhea Perlman.'" That was that. Perlman heard it and Eddie's death ticket was punched. As Burrows explains in the book: