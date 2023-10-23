Almost Every Aspect Of Futurama's Hermes Was Added In At The Last Minute

On "Futurama," Hermes Conrad (Phil LaMarr) is an unusual character. He's a relaxed, Jamaican limbo champion who enjoys meals with his family and (although never seen on camera) consuming marijuana. Hermes is so good at limboing, in fact, that he can slip underneath the company stove at Planet Express. He once served on the Jamaican Olympic limbo team.

At the same time, Hermes is a high-ranking bureaucrat who is a massive stickler for detail, always careful to file and refile papers, making sure they are each quintuple-stamped. Hermes' filing skills and attention to tiny details have saved the day on more than one occasion. Hermes even had a catchy song in the 2000 episode "How Hermes Requisitioned His Groove Back," explaining that even as a child, he required friends to fill out the proper paperwork before they were allowed to attend his birthday party. "We didn't choose to be bureaucrats," he sang, "No, that's what almighty Jah made us. We treat people like swine and make them stand in line even if nobody paid us."

Back in 2011, at the MCM Expo — a comic book convention in London — actor LaMarr spoke about Hermes while sitting on a "Futurama" panel. He revealed that Hermes was largely unformed when he took the part back in the late 1990s when "Futurama" was still being developed. Hermes, he said, wasn't even his original name. At the very least, Hermes was always going to serve as the Planet Express accountant. Everything, LaMarr said, wouldn't fall into place until the show's co-creator, Matt Groening, asked LaMarr if he could do a Jamaican accent.