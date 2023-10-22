The Fall Of The House Of Usher's Gnarly Ape Episode Earned Mike Flanagan An Unlikely Award

Spoilers ahead for "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Mike Flanagan's last production for Netflix is finally here, and it is one hell of a goodbye. After two "The Haunting Of" shows, "Midnight Club" and "Midnight Mass," Flanagan's latest, "The Fall of the House of Usher" is by far his angriest, most cynical TV show yet. What it lacks in emotional catharsis, it more than makes up for in brutal killings. Lots of them.

The show loosely adapts several Edgar Allan Poe short stories, framed around the story of the Usher family's downfall. Having made their money in the pharma industry, Roderick Usher's (Bruce Greenwood) children all start dying off in tragic and gruesome accidents with just the right amount of supernatural undertones.

In a show full of gnarly deaths, one of the worst ones came early in episode 3. Titled "Murder in the Rue Morgue," the episode follows daughter Camille (Kate Siegel) trying to investigate her half-sister's medical lab where she is experimenting on chimpanzees. At the end of the episode, Camille is lured by Verna, an immortal and evil entity played by Carla Gugino, into the lab. There, she is attacked by one of the chimpanzees, who destroys her face and kills her.

The scene is not only gnarly, but it got Flanagan an award from PETA. Specifically, it won the "F**k Around (With Animals) and Find Out" award for "spotlighting the cruelty and pointlessness of experiments on nonhuman primates and other animals."