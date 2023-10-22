One Twilight Zone Prop Was So Illegal It Came With A Police Escort

In the 1960 episode of "The Twilight Zone" called "The Fever," a puritanical man named Franklin (Everett Sloane) is taken to Las Vegas by his wife Flora (Vivi Janiss) as their prize for her having won a slogan-writing contest. Franklin wants nothing to do with Vegas, as he strenuously objects to gambling. Flora tries to get Franklin to gamble, but he sees no point. It's only after a vagrant offers Franklin a coin and a recommended slot machine that the story turns sinister. Franklin wins a $10,000 jackpot with a single pull.

Franklin is almost immediately stricken with a dark gambling addiction. At night, he treks back to the gambling floor — to the same accursed machine — in an attempt to win more money. He says that he wants to get rid of the "tainted" funds he won from a game of chance, but he clearly has, well, The Fever. Eventually, Franklin becomes convinced that the machine is sentient, and he hallucinates the one-armed bandit appearing to him in a hallway, scooting in his direction, laughing at his lack of control. Was the machine a demonic entity, or was "The Fever" a mere portrait of gambling addiction?

"The Twilight Zone" was filmed largely in Southern California at the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer studios in Culver City, while desert scenes were shot in Yuma, Arizona. As it so happens, gambling was — and is — illegal in California (apart from Bingo halls and horse racing). This is why trips from L.A. to Las Vegas are so common; slot machines are legal in Nevada.

Special dispensation, then, needed to be made to secure a slot machine for the filming of "The Fever," According to Marc Scott Zicree's book "The Twilight Zone Companion," the machine required a constant police supervisor.