Killers Of The Flower Moon Borrowed A Key Element From A Very Unlikely Movie

Martin Scorsese and his longtime editor Thelma Schoonmaker have seen more movies than you. Both of them have long been champions of independent and international cinema, and they have each done their part to amplify titles and filmmakers that might be lost in the sea of the commercial American film market. When they're not making movies, they're likely overseeing the restorations of lost classics or recommending great movies you've never heard of on Turner Classic Movies. But they're also constantly incorporating nods and tips of the cap to those films in their own work.

Schoonmaker was in a relationship with celebrated British filmmaker Michael Powell, the co-director (with Emeric Pressburger) of such classics as "The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp," "I Know Where I'm Going!," "Black Narcissus," and "The Red Shoes." Their romance spanned a decade, starting in 1980 and sadly ending in 1990 when Powell died. In a recent interview with Little White Lies, Schoonmaker talked about the BFI's current retrospective on Powell and Pressburger's movies and what went into restoring it. When Powell died, he asked Schoonmaker to be the executor of his body of work, and she has looked after it with the greatest of care. The retrospective includes Powell's more famous classics, of course, but also some of his lesser-seen works. Notably, the retrospective includes a restoration of Powell's 1964 film "Bluebeard's Castle" a.k.a. "Herzog Blaubarts Burg," a filmed version of the opera by Béla Bartók and Béla Balázs.

Although the original opera was sung in Hungarian, Powell decided to stage "Bluebeard's Castle" in German. Anyone who has been lucky enough to see that movie will note that it only has a few English subtitles (which Powell translated himself). Schoonmaker revealed that a lack of subtitles in "Bluebeard's Castle" was a large part of what gave Martin Scorsese the impetus to have multiple scenes in "Killers of the Flower Moon" presented in the Osage language without subtitles.