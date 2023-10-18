Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Isn't The Only Concert Film Cleaning Up At The Box Office

Much ink has been spilled regarding "Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour." The Grammy-winning, chart-topping artist released a concert film documenting her massive ongoing tour in theaters recently, and it's gone all too well so far, with the movie earning more than $92 million on its opening weekend in theaters domestically. Meanwhile, another concert film — one that was originally made nearly 40 years ago — has been quietly cementing itself as a box office success as well.

Over the last several weeks, Jonathan Demme's 1984 concert film "Stop Making Sense," featuring the Talking Heads, has been making the rounds in theaters. A24 recently remastered the film in 4K timed to its upcoming 40th anniversary and, somewhat quietly, the film has been doing quite well for itself. To date, it's made $4.5 million domestically in re-release, to go along with $641,000 internationally, including $171,000 from 258 screens in its most recent weekend, per Box Office Mojo. That's not bad for a movie that was originally released 39 years ago.

More to the point, the film carried a $1.2 million budget in its day. A24 recently acquired the rights and paid to do the restoration, but relative to what a movie typically costs to make, we're talking pennies here. The fact that it has made as much money as it's made over four weekends is impressive. The initial live 40th-anniversary screening with the band was released exclusively in IMAX and actually serves as the company's highest-grossing live event to date. I mean, hell, this movie's re-release got the Talking Heads back together. How cool is that?