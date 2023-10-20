Thanks To A Clint Eastwood Movie, Leonardo DiCaprio Pursues Himself In Killers Of The Flower Moon

This article contains spoilers for "Killers of the Flower Moon."

Martin Scorsese's new film "Killers of the Flower Moon," based on true events, takes place in the Osage Nation just after World War I. The Osage people have a vast reservoir of oil on their land and have, very quickly, become some of the wealthiest people on the planet.

The movie mostly surrounds a man named Ernest (Leonardo DiCaprio), a weak-willed former soldier who is just looking for a job. Ernest falls into the employ of his uncle, William King Hale (Robert De Niro), a real-life local politician who claimed to speak for the Osage people and to be a friend of the community, but who was in fact bilking the community for their money, murdering its citizens, and doing everything in his power to rearrange Osage wealth so that it flowed toward white men. Hale even encouraged white men to marry Osage women and then murder them for their fortunes. Because of racism and the cloistered nature of Osage land, the federal government stayed uninvolved for years.

But they did eventually get involved. Thanks to in-person appeals by the Osage people made to President Calvin Coolidge, the relatively new Federal Bureau of Investigation was eventually sent to the Osage Nation to solve the mystery of these murders. The last hour of the film sees a calm-minded agent named Tom White (Jesse Plemons) slowly uncovering Hale's and Ernest's vast malfeasances and arresting them for their crimes. White mentions that he is merely following the orders of his boss, J. Edgar Hoover, the notorious lawman who became head of the FBI in 1924.

Those who remember the year 2011 might recall that Clint Eastwood directed a biopic of Hoover called "J. Edgar." The title character was played by Leonardo DiCaprio. Thanks to that film, DiCaprio hangs over himself in "Killers of the Flower Moon."