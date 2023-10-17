Stand-Up Comedian Nate Bargatze Is Hosting Saturday Night Live At The End Of October

If you want a preview of Bargatze's dry sense of humor, the above clip is a great introduction into his delivery and style. There's just something that is simultaneously soothing and hilarious about his calm, deadpan delivery. Even his most frustrated moments are quite subdued, and it's impressive to see what he can do without really raising his voice or getting worked up. But I really want to see him dig into new comedic territory with some funny characters that you might not expect him to play.

Speaking of getting worked up, I'm personally very excited to see Foo Fighters return to Studio 8H. They were supposed to be back on "SNL" at the end of season 48, but the Hollywood strikes resulted in the final three episodes being axed. But now, just like Pete Davidson, they're getting another chance to come back to the show.

This will be the ninth time that Foo Fighters have appeared as the musical guest on "SNL." However, it will be the 15th time that Dave Grohl has played the show, furthering his record as its most frequent musical performer. Outside of performing with Foo Fighters, Grohl also appeared twice with Nirvana, once with Them Crooked Vultures, and once with Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. This will also be the first time Foo Fighters have appeared on "SNL" since drummer Taylor Hawkins tragically died.

Foo Fighters have been known to appear in sketches from time to time, so here's to hoping they get to play around with the cast a little bit. Having previously appeared one of The Lonely Island's SNL Digital Short presentations, titled "People Getting Punched in the Face Right Before Eating," I would love to see what Please Don't Destroy does with Foo Fighters.

