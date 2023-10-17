A Mad Santa Is Coming For Tim Allen In The Santa Clauses Season 2 Trailer
Even though we're not done with Halloween, Disney isn't wasting anytime digging back into the world of Santa Claus with a second season of the Disney+ original series "The Santa Clauses." Tim Allen is back as jolly old Saint Nick, and now he's focusing on turning all the happenings at the North Pole into a family business. Elizabeth Mitchell is still as supportive as ever as Mrs. Claus, Cal Calvin Claus (Austin Kane) is preparing to eventually become Santa Claus at some point with a little Santa training program, and Sandra Calvin Claus is helping out in the background by taking care of the reindeer and whatnot.
Of course, getting the North Pole in shape for Christmas isn't their biggest concern; there's trouble brewing in the form of another Santa Claus. Eric Stonestreet ("Modern Family") is playing Magnus Antas or The Mad Santa. Apparently, he thinks Scott Calvin's version of Santa Claus is a fraud, and he's out to reclaim his role. But Stonestreet isn't the only fresh face to join the holiday comedy series this season. In fact, there are a handful of fun new guest stars, and at least one more returning character from the "Santa Clause" films.
Is it just me, or does this feel like it's bordering on getting a little ridiculous again (just as "The Santa Clause" movie sequels fell into disarray as more holiday characters entered the fray)? Maybe Santa Claus just wasn't meant to be franchised. But either way, we're getting more holiday shenanigans that will require the Calvin family to save Christmas yet again. However, it does still feel strange that Calvin's son Charlie isn't part of all this, having declined the Santa Claus job in the first season.
Mad Santa or Bad Santa?
This time, it looks like Santa will be getting some help from some other holiday icons, including Tracy Morgan as the Easter Bunny, a role previously played by Jay Thomas. Elsewhere, Kevin Pollak is reprising his role as Cupid, as seen in a quick shot in the trailer above. Plus, Gabriel Iglesias is playing someone named Kris Kringle, who somehow encounters the Mad Santa.There's also a peek at Laura San Giacomo as La Befana, the Christmas Witch, who looks dirty enough to be in league with Mad Santa (who also has his own sidekick in the form of Marta Kessler as Olga). The rest of the cast includes Devin Bright as Noel, Liam Kyle as Gary, Isabella Bennett as Edie, Sasha Knight as Crouton, Ruby Jay as Riley, and Mia Lynn Bangunan as Pontoon.
Perhaps the most interesting addition to the cast is Gabriel Iglesias. The trailer makes it seem like he's playing an everyday citizen who encounters Mad Santa. However, a press release indicates his character is named Kris Kringle. A new character with that name being played by a prominent comedian? Could this season potentially set up Iglesias to take over as Santa Claus? Scott Calvin was unable to find a replacement in season 1, so maybe it's time to stumble upon one who has the perfect name for the job.
Jack Burditt ("30 Rock," "Modern Family," is back as the executive producer and showrunner for the series, with "Last Man Standing" executive producers Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina also serving executive producers along with Jason Winer and Jon Radler for Small Dog Picture Company.
"The Santa Clauses" season 2 premieres on Disney+ on November 8, 2023.