A Mad Santa Is Coming For Tim Allen In The Santa Clauses Season 2 Trailer

Even though we're not done with Halloween, Disney isn't wasting anytime digging back into the world of Santa Claus with a second season of the Disney+ original series "The Santa Clauses." Tim Allen is back as jolly old Saint Nick, and now he's focusing on turning all the happenings at the North Pole into a family business. Elizabeth Mitchell is still as supportive as ever as Mrs. Claus, Cal Calvin Claus (Austin Kane) is preparing to eventually become Santa Claus at some point with a little Santa training program, and Sandra Calvin Claus is helping out in the background by taking care of the reindeer and whatnot.

Of course, getting the North Pole in shape for Christmas isn't their biggest concern; there's trouble brewing in the form of another Santa Claus. Eric Stonestreet ("Modern Family") is playing Magnus Antas or The Mad Santa. Apparently, he thinks Scott Calvin's version of Santa Claus is a fraud, and he's out to reclaim his role. But Stonestreet isn't the only fresh face to join the holiday comedy series this season. In fact, there are a handful of fun new guest stars, and at least one more returning character from the "Santa Clause" films.

Is it just me, or does this feel like it's bordering on getting a little ridiculous again (just as "The Santa Clause" movie sequels fell into disarray as more holiday characters entered the fray)? Maybe Santa Claus just wasn't meant to be franchised. But either way, we're getting more holiday shenanigans that will require the Calvin family to save Christmas yet again. However, it does still feel strange that Calvin's son Charlie isn't part of all this, having declined the Santa Claus job in the first season.