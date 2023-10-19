Star Trek: Lower Decks Reveals What Happened Right After The First Episode

This post contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Lower Decks" season 4.

The latest "Star Trek: Lower Decks" episode, "Caves" is the most dreaded of all TV plots, a clip show — sort of. In "Caves," our four leads (Mariner, Boimler, Tendi, and Rutherford) are assigned to survey moss in a cave on an alien planet. The moss turns out to be deadly and rapid-growing, so while they try to survive and restore communication with the ship, they flashback to other times when each of them has been trapped in a cave (alien caves are a very common setting in "Star Trek," since it's an easily reusable set).

The twist is that we haven't actually seen these clips before. It reminds me of "Morty's Mind Blowers" over on "Rick and Morty" — the format of a clip show, but without the tediousness of watching recycled footage. The fact these are new stories even ties into the episode's theme; the other characters haven't heard Boimler, Rutherford, and Mariner's tales before either. Thus, they slowly realize how they've been growing apart as they each develop further in their Starfleet careers.

That's why the fourth and final story, Tendi's, takes us back to the "Lower Decks" pilot episode, "Second Contact." Since it's been almost four seasons since "Second Contact," here's the rundown. The Cerritos visits the alien Galardonians, hoping to affirm diplomatic relations with them after their initial First Contact with the Federation. Unfortunately, a rage virus makes its way up to the ship and infects the crew. That, however, isn't what's really important — it's just the sort of stock "Star Trek" episode premise that "Lower Decks" uses as a backdrop (see also: "Caves"). Rather, the pilot is about setting up the show's two defining friendships: Mariner & Boimler and Tendi & Rutherford.