How The Batman Pulled Off That Nail-Biting Wingsuit Scene

There's no way that Batman jumping off a roof doesn't look cool. Since the opening of 1989's "Batman," when Michael Keaton delivered his immortal "I'm Batman" line atop a high-rise before leaping into the smoke-filled abyss below, the Dark Knight has been using much of his time on-screen to glide around Gotham in spectacular style. "Batman Returns" was when we got the first proper "glide," wherein Keaton's hero sailed over Gotham Plaza amid a cloud of bats after being framed for the Ice Princess' murder. And impressive though that scene was for 1992, things would only get more impressive with successive Batman movies.

By the time Christopher Nolan came to oversee the franchise, Batman being able to "fly" was much more of a focus. In "Batman Begins," Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne uses a cape made of fibers that solidify once an electrical charge is passed through them. And wouldn't you believe, Chekov's (or rather, Lucius Fox's) cape comes in handy by the movie's end, when Batman uses it to quickly escape a train car, leaving Ra's al Ghul (Liam Neeson) to perish. There'd be more gliding action in the sequel, "The Dark Knight," in which Batman sails through the Hong Kong night to secure criminal accountant Lau (Chin Han). Then, it was Robert Pattinson's turn.

Filmed throughout London, Glasgow, and Liverpool, "The Batman" used the latter to great effect by having Pattinson's Batman jump from the 15-floor, 322-ft Royal Liver Building. In the movie, this scene involves the Dark Knight fleeing police headquarters, and is particularly noteworthy for managing to reinvent the gliding scene that so many Batman movies had featured before. It wasn't easy to pull off, though.