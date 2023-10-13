For All Mankind Trailer Transcends The Space Race For A Thrilling Season 4

Do you feel like there are too many shows on television? So do I. But drop that thought for now — drop it! — and let me sell you on "For All Mankind." Apple TV+'s exceptional interstellar drama boasts many of the same features that other successful and acclaimed shows on streaming have — gorgeous camera work, a diverse cast of refreshingly new faces, punchy storytelling, big ideas — but the particular way that series creators Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi fit all the pieces together puts "For All Mankind" a cut above the pack.

Somewhere in between an anthology series and a traditional narrative drama, "For All Mankind" features some recurring cast, some cast that remain in their seasons, and story arcs that only glancingly relate across seasons. Part of that is due to the ingenious narrative decision to jump forward in time each season. Season 1 started out in 1969, season 2 jumped to 1983, season 3 to 1992, and according to the new trailer for season 4, "For All Mankind" will be touching down this November in 2003.

The future seemed optimistic for humanity at the close of season 3, which saw the newly established "Happy Valley" Mars colony fully set up and (somewhat) peacefully hosting an international cadre of astronauts. As you can see from the trailer below, the creators of "For All Mankind" may have hope for humanity, but that doesn't blind them to the inevitable emergence of humankind's baser instincts.