Reptile Ending Explained: Cold-Blooded Collusion

Director Grant Singer admitted to Tudum that he intentionally left questions in the film unanswered, having said, "One of the things I love about movies is that they can be enigmatic." His goal was not to deliver answers on a silver platter but to keep the mystery alive in the audience's minds long after the credits roll. That said, he did explain some of the decisions behind the story in "Reptile." After it's discovered that Summer was killed as her confession to the FBI would implicate the entire police department, Nichols confides in the people he trusts, who are unfortunately also in on it. "It's more like 'Rosemary's Baby,' where you realize, 'Oh my God, they're all involved,' right?" Singer explained. "What Benicio's character is facing is that he realizes it's much more of a conspiracy, and that there's much more culpability from all these different people that he trusted."

Learning that Nichols' confidants are all a part of the murder is a difficult reality to process, and is the thematic element that gives the film its title. "There's a shedding of skin that occurs, and it felt like an appropriate metaphor for the film," Singer said. "Some of the most unethical people in the film can be very likable in moments." The expression "cold-blooded" is colloquially used to describe people who are deliberately callous or unempathetic. It also gets its name from cold-blooded animals, like reptiles, whose body temperature reflects that of the environment to survive, only showing warmth if provided with it first.

"I love one-word titles," Singer also said. "Titles like 'Heat,' 'Casino,' just things that feel bold. When that title came to me, it didn't remind me of any other movie." He's got a point. Save for "Anaconda" or "Alligator," films that deal with literal animals instead of metaphorical ones, "Reptile" is in a category all its own.