Futurama's Time Equation Has An Actual, Practical Real-World Use

In the 2007 "Futurama" movie "Bender's Big Score," a trip to a nude beach planet reveals that Fry (Billy West) has a tattoo on his posterior that he didn't know was there. It seems, unbeknownst to the poor dope, that someone tattooed a miniature portrait of his robot pal Bender (John DiMaggio) on his right buttock. A closer look at the tattoo reveals a hidden binary code that, when read aloud by a robot, opens a portal in time. Unfortunately for everyone, Bender falls under the control of a trio of evil nudist online scam aliens, and they use Bender's newfound time travel abilities to send him into the past and plunder history's most priceless artifacts.

More than anything, however, Professor Farnsworth (West) is frustrated that time travel exists at all. As a scientist, he understands that the laws of physics make it impossible, at least not without creating causality loops and paradoxes. To prove it mathematically, the Professor calls in the smartest mathematician he knows, Ethan "Bubblegum" Tate (Phil LaMarr) of the Harlem Globetrotters. Together, they work out various calculations on a blackboard. No, it seems that paradox-free time travel cannot exist.

It's worth noting that many of the writers on "Futurama" possess advanced science and math degrees (show co-creator David X. Cohen has bragged in the past that the "Futurama" writers' room contains a collective of 50 years at Harvard), so anytime numbers appear on a blackboard, one can be sure that they are genuine formulae with actual meaning. This was the case with Farnsworth's and Bubblegum's formula, a formula penned by the show's math expert Sarah Greenwald. Cohen explained the math on the film's DVD commentary track.

It turns out the formula is used to correct sundials.