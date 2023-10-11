Zack Snyder Once Promised To Use His 'Snyder-Ness' To Get A Rick And Morty Movie Made

Get yourself a super-fan like Zack Snyder, folks. The Hollywood gods work in mysterious ways and the industry is littered with much, much stranger examples of famous and powerful artists all but willing certain projects into existence — ones that they were never even creatively involved with in the first place! As it so happens, we could've had one such instance on our hands with the "Rick and Morty" movie. And, in some alternate universe, that could've been kickstarted by none other than the former DC filmmaker himself. What a time to be alive.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon casually reminisced about a meeting where Snyder wrangled him onto the Warner Bros. lot to discuss whether he could do anything in his power to help get a feature film made. There's long been talk about turning the incredibly popular series into an adventure fit for the big screen and, in fact, there actually was talk about a movie in the form of a "super episode" before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Although it's unclear whether this specific meeting with Snyder was related to those talks, Harmon confirms that their conversation went something like this:

"[It wasn't Snyder] saying, 'I get to [direct] it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'"

First, let's just quickly acknowledge that this is probably the funniest and most wholesome way for a Hollywood big-wig to throw their weight around and attempt to use their clout to make something happen. Secondly, can you imagine if he'd wanted to actually direct or otherwise be creatively involved in a "Rick and Morty" movie? Alas, it wasn't to be.