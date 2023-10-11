Zack Snyder Once Promised To Use His 'Snyder-Ness' To Get A Rick And Morty Movie Made
Get yourself a super-fan like Zack Snyder, folks. The Hollywood gods work in mysterious ways and the industry is littered with much, much stranger examples of famous and powerful artists all but willing certain projects into existence — ones that they were never even creatively involved with in the first place! As it so happens, we could've had one such instance on our hands with the "Rick and Morty" movie. And, in some alternate universe, that could've been kickstarted by none other than the former DC filmmaker himself. What a time to be alive.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, "Rick and Morty" co-creator Dan Harmon casually reminisced about a meeting where Snyder wrangled him onto the Warner Bros. lot to discuss whether he could do anything in his power to help get a feature film made. There's long been talk about turning the incredibly popular series into an adventure fit for the big screen and, in fact, there actually was talk about a movie in the form of a "super episode" before the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Although it's unclear whether this specific meeting with Snyder was related to those talks, Harmon confirms that their conversation went something like this:
"[It wasn't Snyder] saying, 'I get to [direct] it,' or anything like that. He was totally a super fan and was just like, 'Is there any way I can help get that movie started by using my Snyder-ness?'"
First, let's just quickly acknowledge that this is probably the funniest and most wholesome way for a Hollywood big-wig to throw their weight around and attempt to use their clout to make something happen. Secondly, can you imagine if he'd wanted to actually direct or otherwise be creatively involved in a "Rick and Morty" movie? Alas, it wasn't to be.
So you're saying there's a chance
Okay, putting funny anecdotes aside, "Rick and Morty" fans everywhere are obviously invested in whether a movie could really still happen. Well, there might be some good news on that front. While season 7 of the animated series is set to debut in just a few days, Dan Harmon goes on to tell THR that he also sat in for meetings with Warner Bros. (actual official meetings, this time) about taking the small-screen hijinks to theaters. Although he described the tone of the meetings as "... it felt like maybe it was time to get the ball rolling," Harmon cautioned that there's still no outline — let alone a script — to follow. Still, that doesn't mean he has no idea where to take things next. Speaking generally, he explained:
"My philosophy would be to just take a 'Rick and Morty' adventure, and spend a bunch of extra money on it and make it 90 minutes long. Not to try to earn its feature status by virtue of canonical dramatic tone shifts or anything like that, but rather to just make it a super badass episode of 'Rick and Morty.'"
This will undoubtedly be music to many a fan's ear ... including Zack Snyder. His public romance with "Rick and Morty" dates back to when eagle-eyed fans first spotted a certain Easter egg chilling in the background of a scene in "Justice League" (which you can see in the image above). "Rick and Morty" returned the favor last year, when one episode titled "Rick: A Mort Well Lived" dropped a hilarious reference to "Zack Snyder's Justice League." For now, however, Snyder directing "Rick and Morty" remains a pipedream.
Be sure to check out the rest of the THR interview for Harmon's full quotes.