Cat Lovers Should Beware The Fall Of The House Of Usher Episodes 3 & 4

This post contains spoilers for episodes 3 & 4 of "The Fall of the House of Usher."

Horror director Mike Flanagan rarely relies on frequent jumpscares to deliver shocks and thrills, and his oeuvre primarily consists of raw, emotion-driven stories that aim to excavate the depths of the human psyche. To no one's surprise, his "The Fall of the House of Usher" — a modern reimagining of Edgar Allan Poe's short story of the same name, amalgamated with a dozen references to his work — also dives deep into the rot of emotions that fester, until they're potent enough to topple a formidable personal empire. Apart from the grisly deaths that mark almost every episode in this limited series, there are two instances of fairly graphic animal harm/death that can be potentially disturbing, especially for those who love and adore cats, whose presence takes on a special significance in the context of the Ushers and Poe's work.

Early on in the series, we are introduced to Pluto the Cat, owned by Napolean "Leo" Usher (Rahul Kohli), and his partner, Julius (Daniel Jun). While Napolean doesn't seem terribly attached to the feline, he's fairly tolerant towards her — that is until he wakes up after an especially intense night of partying under the influence, with no memory of the horrifying scene that greets him the morning after. The scene in question, which pops up in episode 3 of the series, is pretty violent and directly involves Pluto, and this incident sets the wheels of Leo's imminent death in motion, as we see him aggressively accelerate towards his own demise by the end of episode 4.