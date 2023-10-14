Why Five Nights At Freddy's Is Scary, But Not Too Scary [Exclusive]

"Five Nights at Freddy's" feels like an anomaly. On paper, it seems like all of the cards are stacked against it, but just as the original video game became a global phenomenon, the film looks to be defying the odds. The film adaptation from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures is set to go day-and-date, meaning the film will arrive in theaters on the same day that it becomes available to stream on Peacock. For most films, this would be a death knell, but for "FNaF," it weirdly makes sense. Similarly, the film has been given a PG-13 rating, typically seen as a sign the film "won't be good" by some horror fans (they're wrong, for the record), but the absolute perfect rating for something like "Five Nights at Freddy's." After seeing the film, I was fortunate enough to talk to director Emma Tammi about finding the balance of the film — where scary, spooky, creepy, and fun elements all combine to create an enjoyable film that won't run the risk of scarring any kids for life.

"Oh gosh. Well, I hope we didn't scar anyone for life, so I'm glad to hear you say that," Tammi tells me. "We really wanted this to be inclusive to a younger audience and there are so many younger fans with this franchise, but also certainly hope to have nailed some of the jump scares like playing the game." While "Five Nights at Freddy's" has been around since 2014 and has plenty of adult fans (this writer included), it would be ahistorical not to champion the very young audiences who have become enraptured with all things "FNaF," and are some of the most dedicated champions of the series. This is a film that can be enjoyed by all ages, without ever having to sacrifice the creepy atmosphere of Scott Cawthon's source material.