Shooting Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts In Peru Was A Real In The Butt

Steven Caple, Jr.'s 2023 movie, "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts," took place partly in Peru and was filmed in notable locations around the country. According to Andina, the Peruvian news agency, "Rise of the Beasts" was filmed partly in the lush jungles of San Martin where Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen) and Optimus Primal (Ron Perlman) met to discuss tactics in taking down the wicked robot Scourge (Peter Dinklage). Other parts of "Beasts" were shot in Saqsayhuaman on the outskirts of the ancient city of Cusco, which is an enormous stone network of structures in the shape of a puma. It is one of Peru's most-visited locations. The filmmakers also filmed near the thousands of salt ponds of Maras, as well as near Macchu Picchu, the 15th-century Incan citadel you read all about in your fifth-grade geography class.

Naturally, the Peruvian tourism boards have begun offering "Transformers"-themed tours of Machu Picchu. Although the citadel has already appeared in movies like 1954's "Secret of the Incas," Werner Herzog's 1972 classic "Aguirre: The Wrath of God," and the 2004 Che Guevara biopic "The Motorcycle Diaries." Fans of those movies, or just any curious soul interested in the history of the world, would do well to visit someday.

Evidently, however, filming "Rise of the Beasts" in Peru was a big pain in the neck for everyone involved. It seems that a production the size of a "Transformers" movie — a film that cost nearly $200 million to make — had never gone that far into the jungles of Peru before. The filmmakers had to hire a lot of local help to bring cranes, dollies, and all manner of heavy filmmaking equipment into the wilderness. They described their experience in a making-of documentary included on the film's recent Blu-ray release.