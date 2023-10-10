One Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Character Was Directly Inspired By Fight Club's Tyler Durden

Across the "Transformers" franchise, from the 1980s animated series to its seven live-action films, the most recognizable and steady presence is Peter Cullen as the voice of Optimus Prime. For the younger generation, however, the voice of Pete Davidson in "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" is probably even more noticeable. The comedian, best known for his stint on "Saturday Night Live" and his raucous dating life, plays the Autobot spy Mirage in the latest robot-smashing epic, adding to the enduring legacy of bad jokes and cheesy dialogue the series has become known for over the years. (If you're a Davidson fan, "SNL" officially returns this weekend with Davidson as the host and Ice Spice as musical guest.)

Returning to the franchise for the first time since the third film, 2011's "Transformers: Dark of the Moon," Mirage has the ability to project holograms and transform into a Porsche 964 Carrera. Originally voiced by the late actor Francesco Quinn, the addition of Davidson gave director Steven Caple Jr. ("Creed II") the opportunity to craft a different kind of Transformer that could offer some much-needed comic relief to the prequel film that features the first team-up between the Autobots and the Maximals.

Before Davidson was on board as the newest sidekick in the franchise, Mirage was the first character Caple and Visual Effects Supervisor Gary Brozenich spoke about developing together. Since "Rise of the Beasts" travels back in time to tell its story, they looked to the G1 Design of the original toys for inspiration. Caple also had a strange reference point to help guide the wisecracking Autobot: Tyler Durden from "Fight Club."