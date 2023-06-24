Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts' Original Ending Was Too Sad For Theaters

This article contains spoilers for "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

In what's already proving to be a heavily divisive summer movie season, it's wild to see a "Transformers" movie be so generally accepted. The franchise became notorious during director Michael Bay's tenure for including such glorious highs as Autobots being involved with Arthurian legend and such odious lows as, well, pretty much the bulk of "Revenge of the Fallen."

The first film in the series proper to be made by a different director (if you don't count Travis Knight's spin-off prequel "Bumblebee" from 2018) is "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts" and its director, Steven Caple Jr., found himself laser-focused on providing an all-around enjoyable experience.

Not only does the film close with an exciting promise to crossover the "Transformers" with Paramount and Hasbro's "G.I. Joe" franchise, but it also features a feel-good climax that is markedly different from the original version of the film. The original ending was darker, featuring the demise and/or disappearance of two of the Autobot heroes, and Caple Jr. changed it not just based on test screening reactions but on the assumption that audiences who dealt with the COVID-19 pandemic aren't as interested in feel-bad blockbusters.