Star Trek: Lower Decks' Big Villain Reunion Doesn't Go The Way You'd Think

This article contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

After over 50 years of canon, "Star Trek" is littered with several cautionary tales of fearsome villains who nearly brought the entirety of Starfleet and even the quadrant at large to its knees, so wasn't it about time for "Lower Decks" to get in on the action? Throughout the series and especially in the fourth season, certain recurring antagonists have been carefully established and subsequently defeated, though with a few doors left open to potentially set up their ability to inflict maximum damage down the line. Well, that time has finally come as of episode 7, titled "A Few Badgeys More," but nothing quite unfolds the way viewers may have expected.

Here, that longstanding mystery behind that unidentified ship remains shrouded in secrecy yet again (sorry, fellow conspiracy theorists, looks like we'll have to wait for the season finale), but it comes with an added wrinkle. Over the course of the episode, we check in on a trio of angry antagonists introduced in previous seasons who are now out for revenge. Where fans may have expected a villainous team-up for the ages, however, the writing team zigs instead of zags and upends everyone's expectations in the process. By the end of the story, tough lessons have been learned, hurt feelings have been mended, and at least one villain basically transcends this plane of existence to become a god ... though even he experiences a profound change of heart as a result.

The final result is one of the wackier "Lower Decks" resolutions yet that, like all the best installments of "Trek," proves there are few things more interesting than well-rounded villains who pack a punch — but are able and willing to atone for their mistakes, too.