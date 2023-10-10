Chris Evans And Emily Blunt Get Rich Pushing Drugs In Netflix's Pain Hustlers Trailer

We're not in Kansas anymore, folks — or, to put it more accurately, Chris Evans is no longer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Ever since sending Steve Rogers off to retirement in "Avengers: Endgame," the A-list actor hasn't exactly shied away from shedding his image as the biggest boy-scout superhero this side of Superman. He's played loathsome murderers, like Ransom Drysdale in "Knives Out." He's gone full sociopathic villain as the mercenary Lloyd Hansen in the Russo brothers' "The Gray Man." And now, he's gearing up to portray yet another conniving and morally compromised figure in "Pain Hustlers," which appears intent on pushing the boundary of how far audiences will tolerate Evans as a thoroughly unlikable and money-grubbing creep.

The crime drama originally debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival this past September to somewhat less-than-sterling reviews (you can check out what /Film's Rafael Motamayor had to say about it here), though that's not stopping Netflix from continuing to throw their marketing muscle behind it. Clearly taking a page or two out of the "The Wolf of Wall Street" and "The Big Short" playbook, "Pain Hustlers" tells the story of how a high school dropout and the head of a failing pharmaceutical company team up to take advantage of the opioid crisis and make ungodly amounts of money off of it. It's a classic rags-to-riches tale, though based on a true story where even the most unlikely individuals imaginable found themselves swept up in a much broader criminal conspiracy than they could've ever imagined.

With the film set to release in just a few weeks, Netflix has released a new trailer for the movie that you can watch below.