Cool Stuff: A New Indiana Jones And The Kingdom Of The Crystal Skull Poster Nukes The Fridge Beautifully

"Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" doesn't have many defenders. However, there are certainly some who have come to embrace the 2008 sequel directed by Steven Spielberg, not unlike how some "Star Wars" fans have come around to appreciate the prequels after they were initially lambasted. At the very least, we can thank the movie for giving us the new pop culture phrase of "nuking the fridge," which became the new version of "jumping the shark." After all, this is a moment deemed so ridiculous that the franchise redefined the phrase.

Now, even that moment gets a bit of redemption, thanks to a new poster from artist Matt Ferguson.

Not too long ago, Matt Ferguson delivered a spectacular 40th anniversary print for "Return of the Jedi," one of many great pop culture posters that he's created. Today, Bottleneck Gallery is releasing Ferguson's take on "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," continuing his ongoing love for the adventure franchise. The poster immortalizes the moment where Indy has gotten out of the fridge blasted away from a nuke test site and he looks upon the orange glow of a massive mushroom cloud. Yes, it all still sounds absurd, but you can't deny that the artwork looks absolutely gorgeous.

Take a look at Matt Ferguson's "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" poster below and find out when and how you can get it.