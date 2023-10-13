Mobius Loses His Cool In Loki Season 2 Episode 2, And We May Have A Hint About His Old Life

When Mobius and Loki are chatting, he doubles down on not wanting to know what happened. It's obvious how much it's getting to him, though, because Mobius punching someone is kind of shocking. He doesn't want to know about it, he tells Loki, and I believe the sentiment but not the motive.

While he clearly enjoys his job and calls the TVA "the only life I've ever known," the idea of his old life is impacting him. He says he could handle knowing that his life was bad. But if it was something good, he doesn't want it "rattling around" in his head.

I think that was the real clue, now that I'm looking at the happy picture above of Mobius from the featurette. He's wearing a Piranha Motorsports vest and what appears to be a cord for sunglasses in front of an ocean background. Was he filming a commercial for the local sporting goods store he worked at and loved? While the featurette was showing a lot of outtakes, and this could be one, he looks so happy.

It makes me think of someone dealing with trauma who just wishes for a normal life. Now, for Mobius, that trauma could have been in his former life, but what he said makes me assume the trauma is in his subconscious. Perhaps some part of his brain knows he was taken away from a life he loved and that pain is what is making him commit fully to the TVA in order to avoid the agony of losing his old life. Please, Marvel, just give Mobius a jet ski scene, okay?

"Loki" season 2 is streaming on Disney+.