Guillermo Del Toro Didn't Direct Pacific Rim 2 For One Stupid Reason

You remember "Pacific Rim Uprising," don't you? The 2018 sequel at least had the good sense to continue telling stories in a world begging to become a franchise and also cast John Boyega in a much-deserved leading role, but still managed to squander its potential with a lackluster story, a bizarre and unflattering habit of setting all its major action sequences in broad daylight, and, most egregiously of all, the decision to move forward without director Guillermo del Toro's involvement. This has obviously been a sore spot for the acclaimed, monster-loving filmmaker (though, unfortunately for us all, it's nothing he hasn't gotten used to over the years), but we never quite got to the bottom of why things went down the way they did.

Until now, that is. "Pacific Rim" and its thrilling set pieces just turned 10 years old and, to mark the occasion, del Toro teamed up with Collider to host a special Q&A session after a recent screening of the original movie in glorious IMAX. Among the many, many topics covered, the conversation turned toward his initial efforts to get a sequel off the ground. In the midst of explaining why he didn't end up returning to the director's chair, the director dropped a bombshell that once again proves why truth is always stranger than fiction.

As it turns out, it didn't come down to scheduling issues, creative differences, or any other understandable impasse. Instead, it was a perfect storm of studio laziness and penny-pinching that cost us the chance for del Toro's "Pacific Rim" sequel. A tale as old as time!