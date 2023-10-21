Thirteen Ghosts Ending Explained: Love Conquers All — Even Death

The 2001 cult classic horror remake "Thirteen Ghosts" has a dedicated following for a reason: it's a brutally nasty, deeply creative horror film that creates its own unique mythology and utilizes it to tell a surprisingly heartfelt story. The movie follows bereaved widower Arthur Kriticos (Tony Shalhoub) and his family after he inherits a mysterious mansion from his ghost hunter uncle Cyrus (F. Murray Abraham). Unfortunately for Arthur, the mansion is absolutely murderous.

The end of the film pulls each of the 12 ghosts trapped within the mansion together for a bizarre ritual to make Cyrus immortal that requires the titular thirteenth ghost to work — but things don't go as planned for crafty ole' Cyrus and he's torn apart by the very souls he was going to sacrifice. It's seriously satisfying, especially after the full cruelty of Cyrus' plan is revealed in the third act and the audience realizes why he gifted the mansion to Arthur in the first place.

The real draw of "Thirteen Ghosts" is — you guessed it — the ghosts. The movie delivers on not only gross and gory ghost makeup, but also haunting backstories for each that make them more interesting than the average poltergeist. There's a whole lot going on in "Thirteen Ghosts," but that's part of what makes it one of the best horror remakes of its era.