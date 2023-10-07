Our Flag Means Death Joins Stranger Things In Bringing Back A Kate Bush Classic

This article contains spoilers for "Our Flag Means Death" season 2.

It's tough out there for pirates these days, especially if you're Taika Waititi's Ed Teach, aka Blackbeard, who's been on a bit of a downward spiral ever since Stede (Rhys Darby) stood him up towards the end of season 1. None of us love rejection, but Blackbeard takes things harder than most; he exiles most of Stede's crew and steals his ship, then spends the first few episodes of season 2 on a reckless streak of violence that ends in his crew doing a mutiny. They nearly kill him in the process, and as we see Blackbeard metaphorically being tied to a giant rock and getting dragged to the bottom of the ocean, it seems like this might be the end for him.

Luckily, back in Blackbeard's real life, Stede walks in and starts begging his unconscious body not to die, promising to never leave him ever again. Part of Blackbeard can still hear him, and this is what motivates him to stop accepting death and start struggling back towards the surface.

Even luckier for Blackbeard is the presence of Kate Bush's '80s classic, "This Woman's Work," playing in the background. If we learned anything from "Stranger Things" last year, it's that if you ever need to motivate a depressed friend to fight their way out of a nightmare world symbolizing their descent into a death of despair, a Kate Bush song is exactly what the doctor ordered.