Our Flag Means Death Used 11 Pounds Of Glitter For Stede's Mermaid Tail

This article contains spoilers for "Our Flag Means Death" season 2.

"Our Flag Means Death" is not a show that can be accused of holding back. Like Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) meeting a new potential husband for her collection, David Jenkins' pirate comedy just loves to say "yes!" to its heart's desires. So, when the opportunity arose to create an underwater dream sequence in which Ed Teach, aka Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), has a vision of his lost love Stede Bonnet, aka the Gentleman Pirate (Rhys Darby), swimming towards him as a hunky merman, the "Our Flag Means Death" team was all-in.

According to a deep-dive into the making of this sequence published by Entertainment Weekly, Jenkins and the other writers had wanted to turn Stede into a merman for years. When the perfect moment finally came along at the end of "Our Flag Means Death" season 2, episode 3, "The Innkeeper," costume designer Gypsy Taylor pushed back against the idea of giving Stede a CGI tail. She wasn't about to pass up the opportunity of making a beautiful, functional mermaid tail and turning Darby into a "sweet, loving little goldfish." Darby was also game to learn how to swim with a fish tail instead of legs, and so construction began.

The base of the tail was made of Lycra and covered in around 3,000 silicone scales. The scales were then painted with glitter, which made the sweet little goldfish shine, but also complicated Taylor's efforts to make the tail as light as possible: