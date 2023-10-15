The Umbrella Academy Season 4 - Release Window, Cast, And More Info
The superpowered Hargreeves siblings (aka The Umbrella Academy) have saved the world three times now and can't seem to stop winding up in an altered timeline, but will they be able to do it again in their last hurrah? The original Netflix series exists in a world where one day in 1989, 43 infants were born at random to mothers who showed no signs of being pregnant that day before. Eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) managed to adopt seven of them and train them to be a part of a superhero faction called The Umbrella Academy. The siblings each have various powers and personalities, but this dysfunctional family finds a way to work together no matter what. After all, the universe depends on them.
First premiering on the streamer in February of 2019, "The Umbrella Academy" was a fast hit, with fans and critics alike enjoying the high-octane action mixed with bombastic humor and a whole lotta heart. With such a big cast, the series also provided plenty of opportunities for fans to choose which one of the siblings was their favorite, building a passionate fandom almost immediately. It certainly helped that the show is based on an already popular comic book series, but seeing the stories play out in live-action with some crucial changes has kept it feeling fresh and exciting.
Heading into its final season, here's everything we know so far about "The Umbrella Academy" season 4.
When does The Umbrella Academy season 4 premiere?
As of publication, "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 does not have a release date but was confirmed to arrive sometime in 2024. The final season was first announced in August 2022, shortly after "The Umbrella Academy" season 3 was released. Fortunately, filming on the series wrapped before the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike following the AMPTP's refusal to negotiate a fair deal, so it's unlikely that the series will be impacted by strike-related delays. It's a super show though, so there's gonna be some SFX that needs to be brought to life. The fourth and final season will sadly be shorter than its predecessors, consisting of only six episodes instead of the usual 10. At least it'll be easier to binge-watch.
What are the plot details of The Umbrella Academy season 4?
At the end of season 3, the Umbrella Academy killed their father, Sir Reginald, before hitting a big red button on a machine inside the interdimensional Hotel Obsidian, and everything went black. Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) wakes up in a taxi pulling up to a home she shares with Ray (Yusuf Gatewood), a man she met and fell in love with when they were zapped into the 1960s in season 2, and their daughter Claire asleep in her bed. The rest of the team steps out of an elevator at the Obsidian Memorial Plaza, which they see was donated by Reginald Hargreeves on October 1, 1989. Sir Reginald is watching it all unfold from a skyscraper, and the entire city looks to be under his control. Additionally, his wife Abigail (Liisa Repo-Martell) is still alive.
But those aren't the only changes. The Umbrella Academy siblings no longer have powers and their bizarro world counterparts, The Sparrows, are nowhere to be found. The Universe was seemingly reprogrammed. "But because of Allison's actions, he didn't get to finish what he started before Allison pressed the reset button," showrunner Steve Blackman told Comic Book Resource. "So, the siblings losing their powers isn't going to be the only oddity in this timeline. There are new enemies who want to see them wiped out of existence, but how do they manage without their powers? Is there even a way to get them back? The stakes have never been greater." It's been confirmed that season 4 is the final season, and Blackman has stated that the creative team is working toward an endgame.
Who is in the cast of The Umbrella Academy season 4?
The Hargreeves family will once again return, including Viktor Hargreeves (Elliot Page), Luther Hargreeves (Tom Hopper), Diego Hargreeves (David Castañeda), Klaus Hargreeves (Robert Sheehan), Number Five (Aidan Gallagher), Allison Hargreeves (Emmy Raver-Lampman), and Ben Hargreeves (Justin H. Min). Ritu Arya will also be returning as Lila Pitts, as will Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Liisa Repo-Martell as Abigail. But season 4 will also see the addition of David Cross, Nick Offerman, and Megan Mullally to the cast.
According to the official press release, Offerman and Mullaly are set to play a mild-mannered married couple named Jean and Gene who are college professors, while David Cross will play Sy Grossman, an upstanding, shy business owner and family man desperate to reconnect with his estranged daughter, who will stop at nothing to get her back.
Who are the writers and producers of The Umbrella Academy season 4?
"The Umbrella Academy" is based on the Dark Horse Comics series written by Gerard Way of My Chemical Romance fame and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. However, the series was created by Steve Blackman, who also serves as executive producer and showrunner under his Netflix overall deal. Jeremy Slater developed the series. Jesse McKeown, Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, Scott Stuber, and Beau Bauman also executive produce, while Way and Bá serve as co-executive producers. The series is produced for Netflix by UCP.
As of publication, Steve Blackman and Jesse McKeown are the only two confirmed writers, but the series does employ a writers room, so there will be more names added as they become available. We also know that Paco Cabezas directed the fourth episode of the season and that the sixth and final episode, titled "End of the Beginning", was directed by Cabezas and written by Steve Blackman.
Has The Umbrella Academy released a trailer for season 4?
So far the only trailer debuted for "The Umbrella Academy" season 4 was a YouTube shorts teaser advertising the release window for the upcoming season and celebrating the Hargreeves' birthday on October 1. Lest we forget, the Hargreeves super children were all born on October 1, 1989. It's a cute little reminder that the series is coming, and sees the Hargreeves kids celebrating their birthday in ways that perfectly reflect their characters' personalities.
What is The Umbrella Academy rated?
The first two seasons of "The Umbrella Academy" were rated TV-14, for "material that many parents would find unsuitable for children under 14 years of age," which was mostly some sexual innuendos, swearing, and action fight sequences. The third season kicked things up a bit and was rated TV-MA, featuring "crude indecent language, explicit sexual activity, and graphic violence." This essentially means the series isn't recommended for audiences younger than 17, but unless a Netflix account has parental controls set up, there will certainly be youngins watching the series. The rating for season 4 has yet to be made public, but considering this is the final season, it's likely going to go out with a TV-MA bang.