The Umbrella Academy Season 4 - Release Window, Cast, And More Info

The superpowered Hargreeves siblings (aka The Umbrella Academy) have saved the world three times now and can't seem to stop winding up in an altered timeline, but will they be able to do it again in their last hurrah? The original Netflix series exists in a world where one day in 1989, 43 infants were born at random to mothers who showed no signs of being pregnant that day before. Eccentric billionaire Sir Reginald Hargreeves (Colm Feore) managed to adopt seven of them and train them to be a part of a superhero faction called The Umbrella Academy. The siblings each have various powers and personalities, but this dysfunctional family finds a way to work together no matter what. After all, the universe depends on them.

First premiering on the streamer in February of 2019, "The Umbrella Academy" was a fast hit, with fans and critics alike enjoying the high-octane action mixed with bombastic humor and a whole lotta heart. With such a big cast, the series also provided plenty of opportunities for fans to choose which one of the siblings was their favorite, building a passionate fandom almost immediately. It certainly helped that the show is based on an already popular comic book series, but seeing the stories play out in live-action with some crucial changes has kept it feeling fresh and exciting.

Heading into its final season, here's everything we know so far about "The Umbrella Academy" season 4.