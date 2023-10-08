1923's Michelle Randolph Improvised One Of Elizabeth's Most Emotional Lines

One thing you can say about the Taylor Sheridan cowboy-verse is that no one is guaranteed to survive, no matter how big a character they are. That means that the second "Yellowstone" spinoff, "1923," lost some cast members. During a shootout over land, both young Jack Dutton (Darren Mann, "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina") and Elizabeth Strafford (Michelle Randolph, "The Throwback") lose their fathers after sleeping together for the first time. They're both injured as well, and Jack's mother dies by suicide after losing her husband.

The entire experience leads these two young people to marry in secret, saying their vows alone in nature. They've been in love and were already engaged when the tragedy happened, but these things can sometimes tear people apart. In this case, the bond between them only gets stronger, leading to what they say to each other under the sky.

In a February 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Randolph spoke about that scene and how one of the lines was improvised. The series has been renewed for a second season by Paramount.