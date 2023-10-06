Why The Exorcist: Believer Looks Beyond The Catholic Church To Fight Its Demons [Exclusive]

This article contains mild spoilers for "The Exorcist: Believer."

In William Friedkin's 1973 adaptation of William Peter Blatty's "The Exorcist," the film opens not on the possession of 12-year-old Regan MacNeil, but on Catholic priest and archaeologist Father Merrin (Max von Sydow), who is on a dig in Northern Iraq. He comes across a medallion of Saint Joseph, as well as an idol representing the demon Pazuzu. Fans of the film "The Exorcist II: The Heretic" will know that this is representative of the demon that will later possess Regan. According to Babylonian and Assyrian myth, Pazuzu is a wind demon, and his presence in the opening indicates that Merrin has dealt with Pazuzu before.

But with this desert setting, this scene also implies that there's something foreign — other, about this statue and medallion. Almost as if the intrusion of artifacts from the Middle East is truly responsible for the Hell that is to come. And yet, just about every religion or belief system addresses the existence of evil, and more importantly, how to rid them from our lives and bodies. This is something that the director of "The Exorcist: Believer," David Gordon Green, wanted to capture in his direct sequel to the original film.

"In doing our research, if you open up any doctrine, anything from Pentecostal to Wiccan to Rootwork to so many others ... I have a book, a diary of a Baptist exorcist, and things that I just didn't know were out there because of my lack of knowledge in that world of demonology and the world of ceremony and rituals [in] so many cultures," Green told me in an exclusive interview. "So I tried to take a handful of things that I can point to — can't do all of them, but almost every religion, like Chris [MacNeil] says in the movie, almost every religion has a ritual."