Five Nights At Freddy's Is Already Profitable – And It Hasn't Even Opened Yet

Nobody is playing the Hollywood game like Blumhouse these days. Where the major studios are busy breaking the bank trying to score a win, Jason Blum's production hub has embraced an incredibly cost-efficient model, churning out several low-budget horror films or thrillers within the span of a single year. With box office hits "M3GAN" and "Insidious: The Red Door" already under its belt in 2023, Blumhouse is gearing up for its biggest release of the year with "Five Nights at Freddy's," a film adaptation of the indie point-and-click survival horror game turned lucrative media franchise that's been terrorizing Gen-Zers since 2014. If all goes to plan, the movie could end up being the start of a new trilogy, ensuring that Freddy Fazbear and his fellow animatronic mascots will continue to stalk their victims in live-action for years to come.

Those who haven't already might want to go ahead and start boning up on your "Five Nights at Freddy's" lore now. In an interview with Fortune (via Total Film), Blum revealed the movie is already in the black thanks to its streaming and theatrical distribution sales alone. This can be attributed to the film's modest budget, which has yet to be officially revealed but is speculated to be in the range of $20-25 million. If accurate, that would actually be a pretty high figure for a Blumhouse production, most of which tend to top out at $20 million (as was the case with M. Night Shyamalan's "Glass" and David Gordon Green's "Halloween" sequels). Not only that, the most expensive Blumhouse film of all time, with a mid-level budget of $48 million, is, uh, "Tooth Fairy." As in the 2010 comedy where Dwayne Johnson gets turned into the tooth fairy. What a world, eh?