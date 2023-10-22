George Lucas Didn't Just Miss The Opening Of Star Wars – He Forgot It Was Happening

Imagine, if you will, grabbing a bite to eat in Hollywood in late May of 1977. You look across the street at the world-famous Chinese Theater as you're chewing on your cheeseburger and see a veritable circus. Thousands of people lining up for some new movie called "Star Wars." I'm sure there were people who had that experience, and have a great story to tell their grandkids, but what many of them might not know is they shared that exact same experience with the guy who created "Star Wars" to begin with.

George Lucas was straight-up miserable by the time "Star Wars" came out. He didn't particularly think the movie was any good and was sure he failed to get his vision across after years of fighting studio execs, accountants, and his own imagination to get "Star Wars" across the finish line. He was so exhausted and overworked not just getting the movie ready for American audiences, but also overseeing the mixing for the various formats (70mm was a different mix than the usual 35mm prints because it could handle more audio tracks) as well as the mixes for foreign releases.

The only carrot at the end of the stick for Lucas was a planned Hawaiian vacation after he wrapped the movie out, and he was so focused on finishing those sound mixes and getting his butt to a relaxing beach that he just plain forgot his movie came out.