C-3PO's Oil Bath In Star Wars Was A 'Disgusting Experience' Behind The Scenes

C-3PO (Anthony Daniels) will not hesitate to tell you when he's unhappy. From the first time we meet him in the original "Star Wars," through that entire trilogy, his appearances in the prequels and the sequels, and every other place he shows up, he complains. I mean, we love him very much, and being crotchety is kind of his thing, but he really does grumble a lot. Still, the golden droid does have a few pleasures in life. No matter how much he grouses at his little droid buddy R2-D2 (Kenny Baker), it's clear that he loves the walking garbage can. He also loves a really good oil bath. Hey, everyone loves a spa day, right? Especially when you have a bad case of dust contamination.

In "A New Hope," after Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and his Uncle Owen (Phil Brown) pick up the two lost droids from a group of Jawas, Luke brings them back to their moisture farm. Then he plops C-3PO right into an oil bath. He is ecstatic, thanking the Maker and everything. Of course, poor Anthony Daniels didn't feel the same way about that oil bath, according to the book "The Making of Star Wars: Enhanced Edition" by J.W. Rinzler. In fact, it was pretty "disgusting."