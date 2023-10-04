C-3PO's Head From Star Wars: A New Hope Is On The Market For A Million Bucks

Have you ever wanted to own the severed head of a beloved pop culture icon? Are you a millionaire with cash to burn? If the answer to both of those questions is a resounding "Yes, now please fuel my private jet," you're in luck! The head of "Star Wars" droid C-3PO, human cyborg relations, will be going up for auction in London next month and is expected to fetch up to £1 million (about $1.2 million).

Okay, to be fair, this isn't exactly the severed head of C-3PO, the fussy golden robot brought to life by actor Anthony Daniels in the nine core "Star Wars" films. Rather, it's the robot head Daniels wore while filming the original 1977 film, back before it was the biggest franchise on the planet, and back before everyone knew they were making something truly special. Maybe if you buy this head, you can still smell the stench of sweaty desperation that was permanently infused into the metal while Daniels stood around the sweltering desert nearly 50 years ago, wondering what the heck they were doing.

The C-3PO head comes straight from Daniels' personal collection and will be auctioned by Propstore, alongside a bunch of other awesome movie props you can never afford and will soon vanish into the closets of the wealthy elite around the globe. "I'm thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands," Daniels said in a statement. If by "right hands," he means "probably a Saudi billionaire," he's certainly accurate.