C-3PO's Head From Star Wars: A New Hope Is On The Market For A Million Bucks
Have you ever wanted to own the severed head of a beloved pop culture icon? Are you a millionaire with cash to burn? If the answer to both of those questions is a resounding "Yes, now please fuel my private jet," you're in luck! The head of "Star Wars" droid C-3PO, human cyborg relations, will be going up for auction in London next month and is expected to fetch up to £1 million (about $1.2 million).
Okay, to be fair, this isn't exactly the severed head of C-3PO, the fussy golden robot brought to life by actor Anthony Daniels in the nine core "Star Wars" films. Rather, it's the robot head Daniels wore while filming the original 1977 film, back before it was the biggest franchise on the planet, and back before everyone knew they were making something truly special. Maybe if you buy this head, you can still smell the stench of sweaty desperation that was permanently infused into the metal while Daniels stood around the sweltering desert nearly 50 years ago, wondering what the heck they were doing.
The C-3PO head comes straight from Daniels' personal collection and will be auctioned by Propstore, alongside a bunch of other awesome movie props you can never afford and will soon vanish into the closets of the wealthy elite around the globe. "I'm thrilled that Propstore has agreed to curate my collection and I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands," Daniels said in a statement. If by "right hands," he means "probably a Saudi billionaire," he's certainly accurate.
Other cool stuff you could never afford!
The Independent has the details on the rest of the auction, which sounds like a very cool batch of stuff that will soon be bought by rich folks who saw a movie once. In addition to "Star Wars," other major items from Lucasfilm history will be up for auction, including one of the shirts worn by Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones franchise and, more importantly, one of Indy's trademark bullwhips. And if you're in the market for more movie weapons wielded by our favorite heroes, Steve Rogers' shield from "Captain America: The First Avenger" will also hit the block. Those wanting a less-righteous weapon should keep their eyes peeled for the razor-fingered glove worn by Robert Englund in the original 1984 "A Nightmare on Elm Street."
Naturally, each of these is expected to sell for more than anyone reading this makes in a year. Insert the "Curb Your Enthusiasm" theme here!
Look, I'm not saying I should be the person to own the shirt Leonardo DiCaprio wore in "Titanic," which is expected to fetch £100,000-200,000 at this auction. But maybe I'm suggesting that it would be neat for these incredible objects to end up in museums dedicated to art and pop culture rather than some rich dude's house. I don't know! I'm just a member of the poor, unwashed masses!
The auction for this treasure trove of movie props will begin on November 9, 2023, and run through November 12. If you're rich enough to join in, you probably have someone who can set up the details for you.