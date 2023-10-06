How The Exorcist: Believer Director David Gordon Green Shifted Horror Gears After Halloween [Exclusive]

Could anyone have foreseen the legitimately fascinating trajectory of David Gordon Green's career as a director? After helming gritty, dramatic fare like "George Washington" and "All the Real Girls" as a newbie filmmaker, Green suddenly pivoted hard in the opposite direction, tackling the genre-blending stoner flicks "Pineapple Express" and "Your Highness." He would only branch out further from there, trying his hand at everything from uplifting true-story films ("Stronger") to grounded crime dramas ("Joe"), darkly satirical TV series ("Vice Principals," "The Righteous Gemstones"), and even heavily-fictionalized, anachronism-infested biographical series with big Millennial energy ("Dickinson").

Green has since continued this trend of swerving from one type of storytelling to a radically different one with "The Exorcist: Believer" (read /Film's review), a legacy sequel to William Friedkin's OG "Exorcist" and the follow-up to Green's divisive "Halloween" trilogy. While they may both reside in the horror genre, the gonzo slasher universe of the "Halloween" franchise is a far cry from the existentially unsettling and otherwise deadly serious world of "The Exorcist" (its unintended comedy aside). Speaking to /Film's BJ Colangelo, Green explained how his approach to "Believer" differed from the one he took to "Halloween":