Loki Season 2 Episode 1 Has Much More Talk About Skin Peeling Than We Expected

This article contains spoilers for "Loki" season 2, episode 1.

At long last, the premiere of "Loki" season 2 has arrived, and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) are in a pickle. When we last left our heroes, Sylvie (Sophie Di Martino) killed He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors), and the timeline went nuts. Loki found himself in a timeline where no one at the Time Variance Authority (TVA) knew who he was, and there, it appeared that He Who Remains became the leader of the TVA. Meanwhile, in the first season's timeline, Mobius realizes that Loki is "time-slipping" and takes him to the repair guy Ouroboros, or O.B. (Ke Huy Quan). (An ouroboros is a depiction of a snake eating its tail, which can mean wholeness, life being cyclical, or the future eating the present, so take from that what you will.)

O.B. describes a solution — suddenly manifested when Loki time-slipped into the past and used info from the future to help O.B. solve the problem — which involves getting a "temporal aura extractor," which he has because O.B. told Loki about it in the future, which made Loki tell him about it in the past, and oh my gosh, you guys, this is complex.

While Loki has to prune himself, Mobius has to wear a spacesuit, go out into the timestream and use the temporal aura extractor to pull Loki into the present and out of all the rest of the timelines. If Mobius takes too long, O.B. says his skin will peel off! The whole discussion was a lot, in the very best way. With the incredible info dump in this premiere, over two years after the final season 1 episode, having an exceedingly weird discussion about skin peeling may not be what we expected, but the silliness of it was exactly what was needed to balance out the episode.