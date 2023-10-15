Vadic's Ship In Picard Hid A Nod To Another Classic Star Trek Villain

In the third and final season of "Star Trek: Picard," a vicious Changeling named Captain Vadic (Amanda Plummer) is eager to apprehend Jack Crusher (Ed Speleers), the son of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart). Vadic is a vicious killer who has no compunction about blowing up ships and murdering thousands. It seems she and several of her Changeling compatriots were medically tortured during the Dominion War (a conflict dramatized on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine") and was in no mood to offer forgiveness. Vadic commanded a starship she called the Shrike, a massive, pointy, claw-like vessel that was armed to the teeth. Captain Riker (Jonathan Frakes) took one look at the Shrike and declared it to be more guillotine than starship.

On the bridge of the Shrike, Vadic sat in an enormous chair, surrounded in the shadows by masked servants who fired weapons and cut down enemy combatants. The chair, as it so happens, was built to Plummer's specifications, dictated by the way she wanted her character to sit. There are several shots of her cackling in the chair, laying back, and enjoying the mayhem.

It's worth pausing here to recall that in the 1991 film "Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country," one of the villains was a conniving Klingon general named Chang. The film's climax involved Chang firing on the U.S.S. Enterprise while quoting "Julius Caesar," swiveling in his chair and enjoying the mayhem. Chang was played by Christopher Plummer, Amanda's father.

In a new interview with ScreenRant, Dave Blass, the production designer on "Star Trek: Picard," talked about that chair and how it came to be an homage to Christopher Plummer while also serving Amanda Plummer. Blass geeks out a little bit.